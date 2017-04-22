Microsoft, Qualcomm’s ARM-powered Windows 10 laptops to launch in Q4

Microsoft is bringing x86 or 32-bit support for Qualcomm processors. However, running x64 apps won’t be a problem either. Microsoft is bringing x86 or 32-bit support for Qualcomm processors. However, running x64 apps won’t be a problem either.

Microsoft previously announced its partnership with Qualcomm, where Windows 10 will be arriving on ARM-processors. Now Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf has confirmed the company will be launching Windows 10 PCs with ARM chipsets in fourth quarter. “Our Snapdragon 835 is expanding into Mobile PC designs running Windows 10, which are scheduled to launch in the fourth calendar quarter this year,” said Mollenkopf during the company’s latest investor call. Transcript of the call was published by Seeking Alpha and picked up by The Verge.

To support ARM chips, Microsoft is building an emulator into the operating system. Microsoft is bringing x86 or 32-bit support for Qualcomm processors. However, running x64 apps won’t be a problem either. Microsoft says there will be support for “apps, peripherals, and enterprise capabilities,” to allow for a mobile, power efficient version of Windows 10. According to the company, ARM processors in Windows 10 PCs will help in improving battery life and cellular connectivity on Qualcomm devices.

Qualcomm hasn’t revealed the partners it will be working with to build ARM laptops. “Hardware partners will be able to build a range of new Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Windows 10 PCs that run x86 Win32 and universal Windows apps, including Adobe Photoshop, Microsoft Office and popular Windows games,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

Microsoft had earlier said it is working closely with multiple ARM server suppliers, including Qualcomm and Cavium to bring support for ARM chips on Windows Server OS. “We feel ARM servers represent a real opportunity and some Microsoft cloud services already have future deployment plans on ARM servers,” Leendert van Doorn, Engineer at Microsoft said in a blog post.

