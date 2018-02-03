Microsoft launches new, cheaper Surface Laptop, Surface Book 2 base model gets price drop

Microsoft has introduced cheaper variants of its Surface Laptop and Surface Book 2. The Surface Book 2 new price starts at ,999 for the 13.5-inch version. Microsoft has introduced cheaper variants of its Surface Laptop and Surface Book 2. The Surface Book 2 new price starts at ,999 for the 13.5-inch version.

Microsoft has introduced cheaper variants of its Surface Laptop and Surface Book 2. The new Surface Laptop comes with a 1.6GHz Intel Core m3 processor, instead of a faster Intel Core i5 in the original model. The new variant is priced at $799, cheaper than the $999 Surface Laptop that was launched by the company last year. It includes 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It can only be bought in Platinum colour option. The price for the Surface Laptop go all the way up to $2199.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 new price starts at $1,999 for the 13.5-inch version. To recall, the Surface Book 2 was unveiled by the company in November, with the base model (256GB storage) priced at $1,499. The new Surface Book 2 base model is powered by Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The new Surface Book 2 is aimed at people who need a device with lesser storage.

Microsoft Surface Book 2 is available in a 15-inch display variant as well. The laptop runs Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with 16GB memory and 256GB/512GB/1TB storage. Price starts at $2,499 for the base variant. Microsoft claims the Surface Book 2 is up to five times more powerful than the original and is twice as powerful as the latest MacBook Pro. As for the battery, the Surface Book 2 is claimed to last up to 17 hours on a single charge.

Microsoft Laptop Intel Core i5 version with 128GB SSD storage and 4GB RAM along with Intel HD Graphics 620 costs $999. The Intel Core i5 with 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM option is priced at $1299. The Intel Core i7 range starts at $1599 for the 256GB SSD + 8GB RAM version. The 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD version, which is also available in the colour Platinum will cost $2,199.

