Microsoft could launch new Surface Book on October 31: Report

Microsoft is expected to announce at least one new Surface device at its annual ‘Future Decoded’ event on October 31, according to a report from The Verge. Microsoft’s Panos Panay, who heads the Surface division, will be delivering a keynote address at the event. Microsoft will likely to unveil the next-generation model of the Surface Book at the launch event.

Microsoft has been launching new Surface hardware in the month of October, so it shouldn’t come as a big surprise. This year though, the company could update the Surface Book, which was first launched in 2015. Microsoft has promised to launch the LTE variant of the Surface Book, so it seems likely the device will be showcased to the press on October 31. Last month, Intel accidentally leaked an unannounced Microsoft Surface Book in a promo video of its eight-generation processors. The premium laptop was leaked in black, given that the company doesn’t sell the Surface Book in that colour, this could hint at the launch of the super charged model in the market.

There’s also a possibility to see a new Surface device with an ARM processor. Back in December, Microsoft and Qualcomm announced a partnership to launch ARM-based laptops with a Snapdragon chipset. A slew of vendors like HP, Asus, and Lenovo are committed to launch the devices with an LTE chipset and long battery life. Unfortunately, we haven’t seen any devices running Windows 10 on ARM yet.

Meanwhile, Business Insider reports the much-awaited Surface Phone won’t be making an appearance at the event. It’s being said that the Surface team is working on a high-end smartphone that would be comparable to the best in the market.

