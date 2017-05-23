Microsoft announces new Surface Pro laptop, Surface Pen; HoloLens comes to China

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro laptop is claimed to offer 50 per cent more battery life than Surface Pro 4 and 35 per cent more than an iPad Pro. Microsoft’s new Surface Pro laptop is claimed to offer 50 per cent more battery life than Surface Pro 4 and 35 per cent more than an iPad Pro.

Microsoft has unveiled its new Surface Pro laptop with up to 13.5 hours of battery life, and Surface Pen; at an event in Shanghai in China. Microsoft HoloLens is now available in China, with Project Scorpio launching later this year.

The highlight of Microsoft’s new Surface Pro laptop is its battery, which is claimed to offer 50 per cent more life than Surface Pro 4 and 35 per cent more than an iPad Pro. The next-generation Surface Pro laptop has curved edges and the hinge has a full 165-degree range of motion. It is the lightest Surface Pro ever, starting at just 1.7lbs (about 0.77 kgs) and is 8.5mm thin. The new Surface Pro is dubbed as the first i5 ever with fan-less architecture.

Microsoft Surface Pro is powered by 7th generation Intel Core processors. It features a high-resolution 12.3-inch PixelSense display with 267ppi pixel density, and 3:2 aspect ratio. There’s a color-switcher that lets users change from from SRGB to enhanced colour quickly. The Surface Pro can be turned into a full desktop workstation via Surface Dock, with up to two 4K monitors and four additional USB ports.

Microsoft says the new Surface Pen is its most responsive ever with over 4096 pressure points, 21 milliseconds of latency, and new tilt functionality. Microsoft says the new Surface Pen is its most responsive ever with over 4096 pressure points, 21 milliseconds of latency, and new tilt functionality.

Microsoft Surface Pro works with on-screen Surface Dial, as well as Surface Pen. Microsoft says the new Surface Pen is its most responsive ever with over 4096 pressure points, 21 milliseconds of latency, and new tilt functionality. The PixelSense Accelerator in Surface Pen, enhances writing experience by making users feel they’re writing on paper. Microsoft has worked with Office to create new inking features, which includes customisable pen tips that can be used with Office 365 apps, regardless of device, and support for tilt and shading across all Office 365 apps.

Up next, Microsoft has unveiled new Signature Type Covers for Surface Pro keyboard, which are made of Alcantara material covers. The Signature Type Covers come with 1.3 mm of key travel for faster typing. The new Signature Type Cover is available in three colour options – Platinum, Burgundy, Cobalt Blue. It has been designed to resist spill.

Microsoft Surface Pro ships with the latest Creators Update from Windows. It is available for pre-order starting at $799.99. The new Surface Pen is available in Platinum, Burgundy, Cobalt Blue and Black colour options. Surface Pro and Surface Pro Signature Type Cover will ship on June 15 worldwide; while the new Surface Pen will be available in the coming weeks. Microsoft Surface Pro with LTE Advanced support is scheduled to ship later this year.

Microsoft announced its latest Surface Pro device in collaboration with CETC, which has developed Windows 10 China Government Edition for China government customers. Lenovo will be one of the first OEM partners to preinstall Windows 10 China Government Edition.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd