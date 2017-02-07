Meet Gita, the bot that will carry your luggage for you

Gita and Kilo have been developed by Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF), a company controlled by the Piaggio Group. Gita and Kilo have been developed by Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF), a company controlled by the Piaggio Group.

Gita, an intelligent cargo vehicle that will follow you around with your luggage, has been unveiled by the Piaggio Group. Gita looks like a spherical ball and is made of carbon fiber that can carry a user’s luggage around. Gita is 26-inches tall and can carry up to 18 kilograms of weight. It comes with an autonomous mode as well as follow mode. In places where Gita has already been before, it moves around independently. The device can detect and avoid obstacles. In follow mode, Gita navigates by following users and creates a 3D map of its surroundings.

Gita has a lock to protect cargo inside, and the device packs a 360 degree camera. It can also be tracked at all times. The luggage-carrying bot is equipped with batteries, which last for 8 hours when used at walking speeds. It can reach a maximum speed of 35 km per hour.

Gita has been designed to match a high-performance motorcycle in terms of breaking, balancing, and vehicle dynamic.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

“The Piaggio Group, through the creation of PFF, looks again to the future, to young people, to the future generations, and doesn’t want to merely be ready to face the challenges of this increasingly complex mobility scenario, but wants to be leading agent of this change. Innovation, research and curiosity are the basis of this project and are its main drivers,” Roberto Colaninno, Chairman and CEO of the Piaggio Group, said in a press statement.

A bigger cargo vehicle called Kilo was also unveiled alongside Gita. Both the devices have been developed by Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF), a company controlled by the Piaggio Group. Kilo has 120 compartments and can carry up to 100 kilograms. Gita will hit the markets on February 2. So whose looking to ditching their bags, and dumping their daily stuff onto Gita?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd