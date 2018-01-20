LSTN audio devices now available in India: Here’s all you need to know

LSTN Troubadour and Fillmore headphones, the Bolt, Bowery and Avalon earbuds as well as the Satellite wireless speakers are among the first few products that have been introduced by the company in India. LSTN Troubadour and Fillmore headphones, the Bolt, Bowery and Avalon earbuds as well as the Satellite wireless speakers are among the first few products that have been introduced by the company in India.

LSTN, the Los Angeles-based audio brand, has launched its products in India. LSTN audio products can be purchased through distributor Ferrari Video, which retails under the Headphone Zone brand name. LSTN Troubadour and Fillmore headphones, the Bolt, Bowery and Avalon earbuds as well as the Satellite wireless speakers are among the first few products that have been introduced by the company in India.

LSTN Troubadour wireless headphones are said to be housed in real wood. The headphones enable wireless connectivity through Bluetooth 4.1, and come with an onbaord microphone. Designed with an adjustable aluminium headband, the Troubadour allows volume and playback control, along with a cable that allows wired usage as well. Available in Zebra Wood and Matt Balck Maple colour options, the LSTN Troubadour is priced at Rs 11,999.

Just like the Troubadour, LSTN’s Fillmore headphones come with real-wood housing and a foldable headband. The wireless headphones come with a microphone, along with volume and playback control. LSTN Fillmore offers a 40mm driver with a 3.5mm gold-plated plug, and supports frequencis between 20Hz and 20kHz. Priced at Rs 7,999, the LSTN Fillmore headphones are available in Zebra Wood colour option.

LSTN Bolt wireless earbuds are aimed at workout enthusiasts. Created with a sweat-resistant metal housing and silicon buds, the in-line microphones allow voulme and playback control, along with Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity. Users can get different sizes for the silicon ring and ear tips out-of-the-box. The earphones feature a 6mm driver, and is said to offer up to 8 hours of battery life. LSTN Bolt can be bough in Rose Gold and Black colour options, with a price tag of Rs 6,999.

LSTN Troubadour wireless headphones are said to be housed in real wood. The headphones enable wireless connectivity through Bluetooth 4.1, and come with an onbaord microphone. LSTN Troubadour wireless headphones are said to be housed in real wood. The headphones enable wireless connectivity through Bluetooth 4.1, and come with an onbaord microphone.

LSTN Bowerys earbuds sport a 4.5ft nylon cable, and the in-line microphone. The earphones come with real wood housing and an 8mm driver. Said to offer frequencies in the range of 18Hz-20kHz, the LSTN Bowerys can be bought in three colour options – Cherry Wood, Ebony and Zebra Wood. It is priced at Rs 2,999.

LSTN Satellite wireless spakers, measures 3 x 2.5 x 2.5 inches. It comes with wireless connectivity and a built-in microphone, that allows for receiving phone calls. The 5W speaker also comes with USB charging, and can offer up to 8 hours of battery backup. Available in Zebra Wood, Cherry Wood and Walnut Wood colour options, it is available at Rs 6,999.

LSTN Avalon wired earbuds comes with an in-house microphone, designed to be sweat-resistant. Controls include volume and playback. With gold-accented harware and a rubber cable, the speakers have 8mm drivers, and come with a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz. LSTN Avalon costs Rs 2,999, and it can be bough in Bamboo and Ebony colour options.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd