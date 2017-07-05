Logitech launches high-end MX Master 2S, MX Anywhere 2S mice in India starting Rs 5,995

Logitech’s new mice can control up to three computers at one time with Logitech Flow software Logitech’s new mice can control up to three computers at one time with Logitech Flow software

Logitech has launched its next-generation flagship mice, the Logitech MX Master 2S and the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S in India. The high-end non-gaming mice support Logitech’s new software Logitech Flow, that allows users to seamlessly control up to three computers with one mouse. The company says these Logitech mice are designed for those who need advanced multi-device connectivity and precise sensor accuracy.

The latest Logitech mice are an upgrade over last year’s Logitech MX Anywhere 2 and MX Master 2. Logitech notes that the next-generation MX Master 2S and MX Anywhere 2S mice pack even more functionality, including compatibility with Logitech Flow. These have improved battery life with a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 70 days on a full charge. The new mice can track on any surface, even glass.

Both mice have a speed adaptive scroll wheel that auto-shifts from click-to-click to hyper-fast scrolling.

About the Logitech Flow software, it is available as a free download as part of Logitech Options software. With Logitech Flow, users can take multi-computer use to a new level by seamlessly controlling up to three computers with one mouse. Both mice also pack the functionality of even copying and pasting content, images, and documents between the three computers.

“With constant advancements in technology, the needs and requirements of the Indian consumer have also advanced. We’ve been functioning in times where people work across multiple platforms and devices at the same time. It might pose as a hassle or challenge for many. That’s where Logitech flow comes in, a solution that can help one speed up processor-intensive operations and avoid distractions. Flow is aimed to give users the most innovative and efficient experience yet.” said Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Head, India & South West Asia.

The Logitech MX Master 2S and Logitech MX Anywhere 2S feature an improved Darkfield High Precision tracking, which boosts the mice cursor speed, accuracy and increases the resolution to 4,000 DPI, claims company.

The Logitech MX Master 2S is priced at Rs 7995, while the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S comes for Rs 5995. Logitech says that both Logitech MX Master 2S and Logitech MX Anywhere 2S will be made available across all leading stores in India.

