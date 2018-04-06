Logitech Hindi keyboard launched in India, price starts at Rs 695

Logitech has launched its first ever Hindi keyboard, which has been developed exclusively for the Indian market. Logitech has launched its first ever Hindi keyboard, which has been developed exclusively for the Indian market.

Logitech has launched its first ever Hindi keyboard, which has been developed exclusively for the Indian market. The idea behind the Hindi language keyboard is to empower more users to correspond in their local language. Logitech Hindi keyboard comes in two varieties – wired and wireless. The wired one costs Rs 695, while the wireless keyboard is priced at Rs 1995. The latter option also comes with a wireless mouse.

“We’ve created the keyboard that allows users to type in their mother tongue”, Sumanta Dutta, Managing Director, India and Southwest Asia, Logitech, told indianexpress.com ahead of the launch. “The Hindi keyboard is something of an aspiration that will empower the masses and bridge the digital divide in the country”. Logitech has worked closely with the Department of Official Language, India, to create the Hindi keyboard.

Logitech says the Hindi language keyboard will solve the challenge of growing consumption of local language content and the need for regional language support in the digital ecosystem. According to Census 2001, Hindi is spoken by 53.6 per cent of India’s population, mainly in the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. For 41 per cent, Hindi is the primary language. English, on the other hand, is known to only 12. 5 per cent of the Indian population.

Logitech sees the demand for the Hindi keyboard is coming from the government-owned PSUs, schools, universities, colleges, and media houses. After the launch of the Hindi keyboard, Logitech plans to launch the keyboard in Bengali.

