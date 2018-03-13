Liva Q, world’s smallest Mini PC launched in India at Rs 13,500: Key features and specifications

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) has launched Liva Q, which the company claims to be the world’s smallest Windows-based Mini-PC. Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) has launched Liva Q, which the company claims to be the world’s smallest Windows-based Mini-PC.

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) has launched Liva Q, which claims to be the world’s smallest Windows-based Mini-PC. The device measures just 70 x 70 x 31.4mm and weighs 260 grams. The Mini PC with 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage and Windows 10 will be available in India at Rs 15,500. The 4GB RAM+32GB storage option without OS (operating system) is priced at Rs 13,500. The PC supports wireless connectivity as well.

Liva Q is powered by the Intel Apollo Lake SoC, capable of handling 4K content playback seamlessly. Connectivity options on the device include an RJ45 LAN connector, 802.11ac +, Bluetooth 4.1, and an HDMI 2.0 port. Liva Q supports a microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 128GB. It sports two USB slots for other devices. It comes with a VESA mount which allows users to hang the PC behind monitors or TVs. The PC comes with support for the system on/off via TV or monitor remote.

“ECS will always provide solutions with cutting-edge technology, diversified product portfolio. Mini-PC product line is part of our plans which is based on ECS’s core competence. We would like to see Indian customers leveraging our innovative product to change their daily life & make lifestyle more convenient,” Ken Cheng, Director of IMS Division, Elitegroup Computer Systems said in a press statement.

“At ECS we keep expanding the LIVA family with perpetually comprehensive designs and innovations. Smaller size, more features, and performance are transformed in each of the generations. Carrying on the LIVA legacy forward, we proudly announce LIVA Q as the smallest palm sized Pocket PC available in the market today” said Rajshekhar Bhatt, Country Manager at Elitegroup Computer Systems Co. Ltd.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd