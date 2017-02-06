LG’s new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches now expected to launch on February 8: Report

Android Wear 2.0 and LG’s upcoming smartwatches will be launched on February 8. Android Wear 2.0 and LG’s upcoming smartwatches will be launched on February 8.

New Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches made by LG will be unveiled one day earlier than expected. According to a tweet sent out by the famed leaker Evan Blass Android Wear 2.0 and the two Google watches built by LG will be introduced on February 8. This means the LG Watch Style and Watch Sport will be announced on February 8 instead of the February 9 date previously speculated by Blass.

It is unknown whether the February 10 launch date is also moved a day. Blass didn’t mention any change in the availability of the two upcoming smartwatches, meaning the watches will go on sale on Friday i.e. February 10. Android Wear 2.0 roll-out will likely begin on the same day.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

LG’s new smartwatches – made in association with Google – will come in two models. The Sport will be bigger and is pegged to come with cellular connectivity. It will be more expensive and has an IP68 certification compared to the IP67 rating on the Watch Style.

Also read: Google to introduce Android Wear 2.0 in early February

Both of these watches will have a physical button that is rumoured to work as a digital crown for navigating the watch’s interface. These watches are expected to work with iOS and Android and feature Google Assistant built-in. Meanwhile, a report on Android Police claims the Watch Sport will launch with a price of $349 ( or approx Rs 23,447), the less feature-packed LG Watch Style is priced at $249 ( or approx Rs 16,729).

Update: the launch of both the watches and the platform have been moved up a day, to February 8th. *checks dumbwatch* Hey, that’s soon! http://t.co/dzG6YPc4kp — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 4, 2017

Last month, Google released the fifth and final Android Wear 2.0 developer preview build. Android Wear 2.0 is seen as a major reboot to the platform, and will bring a number of features including a new look for the entire interface, smaller notifications, new input methods and support for third-party complications. Also, the software update will allow users to pair their smartwatches with the iPhone to install apps from the Play store, enjoying the same experience as Android users.

Android Wear 2.0 was first announced at Google I/O 2016. The official launch was slated for the fall, but it has since been pushed until early 2017.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd