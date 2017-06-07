LG’s 2017 OLED TV lineup launched, prices start from Rs 3.25 lakhs

The 2017 OLED TV lineup is powered by WebOS, LG’s preparatory operating system for TVs. The 2017 OLED TV lineup is powered by WebOS, LG’s preparatory operating system for TVs.

LG has launched a new range of OLED TVs in the Indian market. The lineup, consists of five models 77/65W7, 77G7, 65/55E7, 65/55C7 and 65/55B7. The OLED TVs come in the price range of Rs 3.25 lakhs and goes up to Rs 30 lakhs for the top-end model. All these TVs support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and HDR10 formats.

LG claims its OLED (organic light-emitting diode) TVs feature Active HDR for displaying next-generation HDR content designed to render brighter scenes and greater shadow detail. The TVs also feature the self-lightining pixels which enhances the picture quality.

“With the unique and compelling revolutionary technology in the LG OLED TV range, the company has paved a way for the field of smart technology. The all new range of OLED TVs is in line with our vision of empowering Indian consumers with offerings that integrate state-of-the-art technologies and great aesthetics. At LG, we believe that new breakthroughs mark the new highs of human achievement and the newly launched OLED range of TVs is an important step in this direction,” , said Younchul Park, Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India.

The 2017 OLED TV lineup is powered by the company’s WebOS, which according to the company, provides seamless, intuitive navigation with Magic Remote’s scroll, gesture and voice commands.

Bob Borchers, Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President at Dolby Laboratories said, “Dolby has always been at the forefront of innovation in delivering spectacular entertainment experiences. Our expanded collaboration with LG enables us to deliver amazing realism across both image and sound with both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to completely transform the home entertainment experience.”

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd