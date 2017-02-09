Android Wear 2.0 by Google is here: LG Watch Style, Watch Sport are first new watches

Google has rolled out a software update for Android Wear 2.0 along side launch of LG Watch Style and Watch Sport smartwatches. Google has rolled out a software update for Android Wear 2.0 along side launch of LG Watch Style and Watch Sport smartwatches.

Google has rolled Android Wear 2.0 and the new LG Watch Style and Watch Sport are the first smartwatches to get this update. The Watch Style comes in three designs and finishes—silver, rose gold and titanium. It is compatible with changeable 18mm leather and silicone bands out of the box. The rotating power button in the Watch Style can be used to scroll through stream, bring up the app launcher, or get help from Google Assistant.

LG Watch Style runs Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 along with 4GB RAM and 512MB storage. It sports a 1.2-inch P-OLED display (360 x 360 pixels ) at 299ppi. Backed by a 240 mAh battery, the device supports wireless charging. It has an IP67 rating, which makes the Watch Style dust and water resistance. The dimensions of the smartwatch are 42.3 x 45.7 x 10.79 mm. It supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n and Bluetooth 4.2 LE. Sensors include Accelerometer, Gyro and Ambient Light. It features a microphone.

LG Watch Sport is available in titanium and dark blue options. It features a 1.38-inch P-OLED display (480 x 480 pixels) at 348ppi. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 along with 4GB RAM and 768MB internal storage. The Watch Sport supports 4G LTE. It comes with elastomer strap, NFC, GPS and a heart rate sensor. It features dedicated buttons for Google Fit and Android Pay,. The rotating power button helps users to instantly launch favourite apps.

LG Watch Sport is bakced by a 430 mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, its supports LTE, 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE and NFC. Sensors on the device include Accelerometer, Gyro, Barometer, PPG, GPS and Ambient light. It comes with IP68 rating making it dust and water resistant. The device features speaker as well as microphone. It supports wireless charging. The dimensions of the Watch Sport are 45.4 x 51.21 x 14.2 mm.

LG Watch Style can be bought at Best Buy and the Google Store in the US. The Watch Sport is available at AT&T, Verizon and the Google Store starting February 10. These smartwatches will be available at carriers across Canada, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, UAE and UK in the coming weeks.

Google’s Android Wear 2.0 brings new features such as more personalised watch faces, better ways to work out, new ways o use apps as well as a more convinient way to stay in touch wit Google Assistant. Let’s take a look at all the new features of Android Wear 2.0 in detail:

1. Android Wear 2.0 now allows users to personalise watch faces on their smartwatch. There’s always-on watch face with information and actions from apps. It has become easier to check for things such as next appointment, stock performance, progress on fitness goal etc by just glancing at the watch face. Users can call for an Uber ride or start a workout via a tap on the watch face.

2. Google Fit now lets users track their pace, distance, calories burned and heart rate as they’re walking, running or cycling. Weight-lifting reps, push-ups, sit-ups and squats can be mesaured using the app as well.

3. With Android Wear 2.0, users can now choose which apps they want on the watch and download them directly from the new on-watch Google Play Store.

4. Google is making it easier for users to read and respond to a message right from the watch. Users can expand the notification and tap to respond by dictating, typing or handwriting response to a message. It is available for apps such as Facebook Messenger, Glide, Google Messenger, Hangouts, Telegram and WhatsApp. Smart Reply suggests responses based on the message that a user receives.

5. With Android Wear 2.0, the company is bringing Google Assistant to smartwatch. Google Assistant can save remiders, make a restaurant reservation or navigate routes. To launch the Assistant, users can hold down the power button on their watch or say “Ok Google.” The Google Assistant is available in English and German on Android Wear.

Several other smartwatches are getting Google Assistant as well. These include Asus ZenWatch 2 & 3, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, Casio PRO TREK Smart, Fossil Q Founder, Fossil Q Marshal, Fossil Q Wander, Huawei Watch, LG G Watch R, LG Watch Urbane & 2nd Edition LTE, Michael Kors Access Smartwatches, Moto 360 2nd Gen, Moto 360 for Women, Moto 360 Sport, New Balance RunIQ, Nixon Mission, Polar M600 and TAG Heuer Connected.

