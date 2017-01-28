LG Watch Style first images leaked online, launching February 9

LG Watch Style is expected to come with a smaller 1.2-inch circular display with a 360×360 resolution LG Watch Style is expected to come with a smaller 1.2-inch circular display with a 360×360 resolution

We are getting our first look at LG’s upcoming smartwatch, the LG Watch Style that has been leaked in Gold and Rose Gold colours. It will be one of the two wearables that LG will be announcing are running on Android Wear 2. – LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport.

According to a tipster Evan Blass, the ‘Sport’ will be coming with a 1.38-inch circular display with a 480 x 480 pixels resolution. On the other hand, ‘Style’ is expected to come with a smaller 1.2-inch circular display (360×360 pixels resolution), and will also be thinner at 10.8mm compared to the Sport’s 14.2mm.

LG Watch Style will be coming with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, a 240 mAh battery and 512MB of RAM. The larger Watch Sport on the other hand will getting cellular connection (With 3G LTE), GPS and NFC radio in addition. The Sport will feature 768MB RAM and will be backed by a 430 mAh battery.

LG Watch Style will be getting IP67 water and dust resistance, and will also get compatibility with iOS devices. LG Watch Sport will on the other hand come with an IP68 rating and will also feature a heart rate sensor.

LG will be launch its two new smartwatches on February 9 along with Google, which will be unveiling its Android Wear 2.0 OS that is running on both watches. The smartwatches will also be featuring at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in late-February. The global rollout of the wearables is expected through February and into March.

