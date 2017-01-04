LG unveils new lineup of Super UHD TVs with Nano Cell technology at CES 2017

LG has announced its 2017 line-up of 4K HDR televisions at CES 2017. LG has announced its 2017 line-up of 4K HDR televisions at CES 2017.

At the ongoing CES 2017 in Las Vegas, LG is showing off its new Super UHD range of 4K TVs. The new TVs feature Nano Cell technology, which the company claims will render the most realistic images possible, give accurate colors while also enabling wider viewing angles. The third-generation of UHD LCD TVs – the SJ9500, SJ8500, SJ8000 – also support HDR10, Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log Gamma and are ready to support a new HDR technology called Advanced HDR, which has been developed by Technicolor.

LG explains, ”Nano Cell achieves such impressive results by absorbing surplus light wavelengths, enhancing the purity of the colors displayed on the screen. These light absorbing capabilities allow LG’s new LCD displays to filter distinct colors with much greater precision, rendering each color exactly as it was intended by the original content producer.”

The Nano LCD displays offer uniformly-sized particles (each a nanometer wide) across the screen. The Nano Cells claim to deliver more accurate and realistic colours than previous LCD screens as well as provide wider viewing angles. This means virtually no color difference for viewers seated directly in front of the screen and those watching from a 60 degree angle.

LG’s latest Ultra HD LCD TVs will also come preinstalled with webOS 3.5, the latest version of the company’s proprietary interface meant for TVs. What’s more, 4K streaming services Netflix and Amazon can be accessed at the press of a button on the new Magic Wand remote and a new Magic Zoom mode lets you enlarge a specific area of the screen and record.

LG has partnered with Technicolor, Hollywood’s expert in image and color, to offer TV image quality that “accurately recreates the artistic intent of content creators”.

Read: CES 2017: Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 835, a faster, more power efficient processor

LG hasn’t given us the details regarding price or release date just yet, but says all three models will be showcased at CES 2017 this week.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd