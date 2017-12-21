LG to showcase 5K UltraWide 34-inch monitor at CES 2018

LG’s model 34WK95U will be company’s first 5K UltraWide monitor with 21:9 aspect ratio. LG’s model 34WK95U will be company’s first 5K UltraWide monitor with 21:9 aspect ratio.

LG will showcase upgraded models of its monitor lineup with Nano IPS technology, support for HDR600, and Thunderbolt 3 compatibility at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. LG will also introduce model 34WK95U, a 34-inch UltraWide monitor with 5K resolution (5120 x 2160 pixels).

LG’s model 34WK95U will be company’s first 5K UltraWide monitor with 21:9 aspect ratio. The device is targeted at video editors, photographers and software and app developers. The Thunderbolt 3 port on the device is said to enable transmission of 5K resolution images at 60Hz with a single cable. It features four-side edge borderless design and slim Edge-ArcLine Stand.

LG will unveil its new 32-inch UHD 4K monitor (model 32UK950), which is the first to offer company’s Nano IPS technology, and QHD gaming monitor (model 34GK950G) as well.

LG’s model 32UK950 monitor can display 98 per cent of the DCI-P3 color spectrum and offers high dynamic range of peak brightness of 600 candela with HDR600 technology. It sports Thunderbolt 3 docking display that lets people set-up dual 4K monitors. LG’s model 32UK950 monitor features the same borderless design and Edge ArcLine Stand as its 5K UltraWide monitor.

“Most of us spend hundreds of hours in front of monitors every month and yet it’s one of the least likely products to get upgraded when higher productivity is desired. With these latest premium monitors from LG, we wanted to communicate that LG is absolutely committed to delivering the best possible screen resolution and the best user experience on a desk or workspace,” said Chang Ik-hwan, head of LG’s IT business division in a press statement.

