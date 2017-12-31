LG ThinQ smart speaker with Google Assistant announced ahead of CES 2018

LG ThinQ announced, a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker. (Image credit: LG) LG ThinQ announced, a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker. (Image credit: LG)

LG has announced a new ThinQ smart speaker, which the company says its first to be powered by Google Assistant. A Google Assistant-powered speaker will be showcased for the first time at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month.

The South Korean company is promising a premium sounding speaker, with support for lossless high-resolution audio and has Meridian Audio technology built in. LG says the smart speaker is designed to act as a voice activated hub for the company’s smart electronics and appliances such as smart lamps, sound bars, washing machines, vacuum cleaners and fridges. That means you simply need to say, “OK Google, talk to LG, turn on the air purifier.”

Pricing and availability of the LG ThinQ haven’t been announced at this point, but you won’t have to wait a bit long, as the device is slated to launch at a CES 2018 event in January. Besides that, LG is launching more audio devices for the next year, including a new SK10Y soundbar and portable PK series Bluetooth speakers.

The SK10Y soundbar, for instance, offers up 5.1.2 channels of 550W audio, and support for Dolby Atmos. The SK10Y is equipped with multiple speakers – including a pair of powerful up-firing speakers , and users can adjust the volume of the upfiring speakers to optimize the sound with the height of the ceiling in room.

The company’s PK series speakers will deliver powerful sound, thanks to Meridian Audio advanced technology. The speakers are compatible with Apt-X HD Bluetooth standard for streaming 24-bit audio over wireless connections. According to the company, all three PK models feature rugged designs and convenient grips for easy handling.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd