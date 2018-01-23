Lenovo Yoga 920 Limited Edition Vibes 2-in-1 laptop launched in India: Price, specs

Lenovo Yoga 920 Limited Edition Vibes is aimed to take on the likes of Microsoft’s Surface Pro 4 and Apple’s MacBook Pro. Lenovo Yoga 920 Limited Edition Vibes is aimed to take on the likes of Microsoft’s Surface Pro 4 and Apple’s MacBook Pro.

Lenovo has launched a new 2-in-1 convertible laptop, the Yoga 920 Limited Edition Vibes, in India. It is priced at Rs 1,27,950 excluding taxes. The 2-in-1 is aimed at the high-end of the laptop market. The Yoga 920 was originally announced at the IFA 2017 in Berlin.

The premium 2-in-1 offers a unique limited edition glass cover, which the company likes to call as ‘The Vibes’ design. Perhaps the highlight of the Yoga 920 is the watchband hinge, which definitely makes it different looking from other laptops in the same price segment. The Yoga 920 Vibes is only 13.95mm thick, and its compact body makes it light enough at 1.37kg. The laptop runs Windows 10 Pro out of the box.

Speaking of its specifications, Lenovo Yoga 920 sports a 13.9-inch 4K UHD display with 5mm vertical bezels.

The laptop also comes with the Yoga Pen 2, which has 4096 levels of sensitivity. Under the hood, it is powered by Intel’s 8th generation Kaby Lake processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD and integrated graphics. For connectivity, Lenovo has provided 2 Thunderbolt type-C USB ports, AC 2×2 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, a USB 3.0 port ., and a headphone jack. The Yoga 920 features JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

“The Yoga brand has been central to Lenovo’s leadership in the fastest growing PC category of convertibles.​ Yoga 920 is an ultra-premium convertible that packs the best of features in an unbelievably thin and light metal body. It captures the essence of Lenovo’s effort to give customer-centric products that are different, disruptive and innovative and solve real computing, entertainment and mobility issues, in style,” said Rajesh Thadani, Executive Director – Consumer Business and E-commerce, Lenovo India.

