Lenovo updates ThinkPad laptops with 7th gen Intel CPUs ahead of CES 2017

With the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) just a week away, Lenovo on Wednesday updated its ThinkPad lineup of business laptops. The lineup includes the ThinkPad X270, ThinkPad Yoga 370, ThinkPad 13, four new ThinkPad T series notebooks and two new ThinkPad L series laptops. All these laptops come equipped with the seventh generation Intel processors, a Precision TouchPad , and a bloatware-free Microsoft’ Signature Edition image of Windows 1o.

ThinkPad X270

The ThinkPad X270 is a business laptop optimised for exceptional battery life. It features a three-cell 23Wh battery in the front, and another three-cell 23Wh battery in the back, offering up to 21.4 hours of backup. The laptop also features 16GB of DDR4 RAM, along with the latest Intel processors, up to 2TB HDDs, and 512MB PCIe NVMe SSDs. The 12.5-inch IPS display comes in HD (1366×768) and FHD (1920×1080) screens as well as a FHD touch screen option. Connectivity options include USB Type-C, two full-size USB 3.0 ports, one USB 3.0 port, a 4-in-1 SD card reader, HDMI, Ethernet, a headphone/mic jack and a Smart Card Reader. The laptop will start upwards of $909 (or approx Rs 61,985).

ThinkPad Yoga 370

The new ThinkPad Yoga 370 has a 13.3-inch touch display with 1080p resolution and an integrated pen and Thunderbolt 3 support. The laptop offers the latest Intel Core processors, Intel HD Graphics 620, and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. Its 13.3-inch Full HD touch screen features anti-smudge finish and a 360-degree hinge. The Yoga 370 has a built-in six-cell 51Wh battery which should last up to 10 hours. To be available in March next year, in black and silver finishes, the Yoga 370 will be priced starting at $1, 264 (or approx Rs 86,204).

ThinkPad T series

The all-new Lenovo ThinkPad T series laptops feature the latest Intel processors, alongside a dual-battery system and Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. The T470 features a 14-inch FHD display, Nvidia GeForce 940MX discrete graphics, a Thunderbolt port and touch fingerprint reader. Lenovo claims battery life can last up to 18 hours. The 14-inch T470s is a thin and light business UltraBook, and it doesn’t offer a dedicated GPU or Intel Octane memory options. The notebook’s battery is claimed to clast 10.5 hours. Priced at $1099 (or approx Rs 74,951), it will be available black and silver options starting February.

Meanwhile, the ThinkPad T470p is equipped with Nvidia GeForce 940MX discrete graphics and can deliver up to 12 hours of battery backup. It will cost upwards of $1049 (or approx Rs 71,541). The ThinkPad T570 is a 15.6-inch notebook is thinner and lighter than the previous generation T Series notebooks. The laptop includes a Thunderbolt 3 port and a touch fingerprint reader. It will be priced upwards of $909 (or approx Rs 61,993).

ThinkPad L series

The new ThinkPad L series comes in two different models: the ThinkPad L470 and L570. Both laptops feature the latest Intel processors, up to 32GB memory, and up to a 1TB HDD. The L470 features switchable AMD Radeon R5 M430 2GB DDR3 graphics, while the L570 offers only integrated graphics. Both will be available in a standard HD (1366 x 768) display and a Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display. The L-series are due in March next year and will start at $799 (or approx Rs 54,491).

ThinkPad 13

The ThinkPad 13 is a budget business laptop targeted at SMEs and students. It comes loaded with the latest Intel processors, integrated graphics up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512MB of PCIe NVMe SSD. The 13-inch notebook features a Full HD display and will be available in the beginning of January 2017, starting at $674 (or approx Rs 45,996).

