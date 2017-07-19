Lenovo unveils new Yoga and Ideapad range in India, prices start at Rs 17,800

Lenovo’s next generation Yoga and Ideapad laptops have launched in India, starting at Rs 17,800. Lenovo’s next generation Yoga and Ideapad laptops have launched in India, starting at Rs 17,800.

Lenovo has announced its new range of laptops in India. The new models includes Yoga 720 and Yoga 520, while the Ideapad series features the Ideapad 320, 520, 320s, 520s, 720s. The entire range offers powerful internals, ultra-sleek designs, USB Type-C connectivity and immersive audio. The range starts at Rs 17,800 and goes up to Rs 74,850 for the top-end model.

Yoga 720 and Yoga 520

Lenovo’s latest convertible laptops are the Yoga 720 and 520. The Yoga 720 features up to Intel Core i7 processor, a sleek finish and aluminum design. Meanwhile, the Yoga 520 gets up to 128G SSD + 1TB SATA HDD hybrid storage option. Both laptop comes with Nvidia graphics, a Full HD screen, a fingerprint reader, and an optional stylus. Lenovo Yoga 720 offers Dolby Audio Premium and JBL speakers, while the Yoga 520 gets Harman speakers.

Ideapad 720s

The sleek looking, ultra thin laptop should be ideal for those looking for a power packed portable machine. The laptop offers a backlit keyboard, up to 8 hours of video playback battery life, JBL Speakers with Dolby Atmos. The laptop weighs in at just 1.12kgs.

Ideapad 520s and 320s

Both Ideapad 520s and 320s feature up to Intel Core i7 processors, and up to Nvidia GeForce 940MX . Both devices are multimedia-focused laptops.

Ideapad 520 and 320

The Ideapad 520 and 320 offer Full HD displays, up to Intel Core i7 processors, and up to Nvidia GeForce 940MX. Both laptops come pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home.

Speaking of the pricing, Lenovo Yoga 720 and Yoga 520 will be available for Rs 74,500 and Rs 39,600 respectively. The Ideapad 520 and Ideapad 320 will be priced at Rs 43,400 and Rs 17,800 respectively. The Ideapad 720s, 520s and 320s are priced at Rs 74,850, Rs 47,450 and Rs 34,750 respectively. All these laptops will be sold through the company’s online and official stores across the country.

