Lenovo teases bendable, ThinkPad laptop concept with a flexible screen

Lenovo is working on a concept laptop with a flexible display. (Image credit: Lenovo) Lenovo is working on a concept laptop with a flexible display. (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo is working on a laptop with a flexible screen. The company showed the concept device at the Lenovo Transform event in the New York. Lenovo’s senior vice president of commercial business, Christian Teismann, revealed a futuristic computing device with a Laptop-like form factor with no hinge.

The device, which according to Lenovo is a concept, has a unibody design with a screen that could bend as well. It will have a full keyboard and stylus support. According to Lenovo, the laptop concept will also be “always connected, always on,”, with the ability to communicate on multiple inputs methods. The futuristic laptop would heavily rely on artificial intelligence (AI).

Interestingly, the laptop prototype does not have a touchpad. Instead, your primary mouse functions will be carried out via voice commands. Based on the presentation, the laptop does feature a red TrackPoint button mounted within the keyboard.

A foldable PC? Maybe someday. Just a concept for now. #LenovoTransform pic.twitter.com/UIq1qpaSwj — Lenovo (@lenovo) June 20, 2017

Unfortunately, the image shown is just a render and doesn’t even exist as a working prototype. Nevertheless, Lenovo showed a device that could turn out to be the future of computing. This isn’t the first time Lenovo has shown off a concept device with a flexible display. Last year, it showed off a foldable phone concept that bends over your wrist like a bracelet.

Samsung is also working on a smartphone with a flexible display, dubbed the Galaxy X. Reports suggest the South Korea company might announce the device later this year. Last year, LG Display had said that it would spend around $1.7 billion to build a new production line for making flexible OLED smartphone screens. Microsoft is also working on a foldable phone that could be turned into a tablet.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd