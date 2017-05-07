Lenovo Smart Band HW01 with OLED display launched exclusively on Flipkart at Rs 1,999

Lenovo Smart Band HW01 offers the same set of features that are present on most fitness tracking devices that cost less than Rs. 3,000. Lenovo Smart Band HW01 offers the same set of features that are present on most fitness tracking devices that cost less than Rs. 3,000.

Lenovo has quietly released a new activity tracker in the Indian market. The Smart Band HW01 features an OLED display and a dynamic heart rate tracker. Priced at Rs. 1,999, the fitness band is now available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart.

The Smart Band HW01 features a 0.91-inch OLED display. On that display you will be able to see recorded data like steps taken, calories burned, distance traveled and more. The fitness band also comes with a dynamic heart rate monitor that detects users’ heart rate every 15 minutes.The activity tracker vibrates when your heart reaches the designated threshold.

In addition, there’s an anti-sleep mode built-in that automatically wakes you up in case if you’ve slept beyond the designated time. “This mode alerts you of concentration loss or dozing while driving or working at night”, says Lenovo.

When paired with a smartphone the band is able to display texts, calls and social media notifications, and control music. The band is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The fitness tracker has a skin-friendly silicon strap that uses high-quality material and is highly resistant to abrasions, claims Lenovo. The Smart Band HW01 is IP 65 certified (dust proof and water resistant) and features a 85mAh battery that promises to last about 5 days on a single charge.

Lenovo Smart Band HW01 offers the same set of features that are present on most fitness tracking devices that cost less than Rs. 3,000. The wearable will go head-to-head with Xiaomi Mi Band 2 that promises to last 30 days on a single charge at the same price.

