Lenovo recalls some ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptops over explosion fears

Lenovo has announced that it is recalling a “limited’ number of ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th generation laptops over a potential fire hazard. The laptops were manufactured between December 2016 and October 2017. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall covers 78,000 units of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon that were sold in the US and an additional 5,000 were sold in Canada. At the moment, there are no reports of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon overheating in the US.

“Lenovo has determined that a limited number of such laptops may have an unfastened screw that could damage the laptop’s battery causing overheating, potentially posing a fire hazard’, the company wrote. The recall is for X1 machine types “20HQ”, “20HR”, “20K3”, and “20K4”. Lenovo is offering a free service inspection program for all affected ThinkPad X1 Carbon 5th Generation laptops.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission explains that the ThinkPad X1 Carbon owners can find the manufacturing codes listed on the bottom of the laptop. To figure out whether your laptop is covered by this recall, simply head over to Lenovo’s special recall site, where there is a tool for users to insert in their serial number and machine type. The page essentially shows the recall status.

Lenovo has recently announced the 6th generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon at Consumer Electronics Show 2018. It is claimed to be the world’s lightest 14-inch Business laptop in the market. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is already available in select markets at a starting price of $1,709 (or approx Rs 108,497).

