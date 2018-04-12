Lenovo launches ThinkPad X1 Carbon, along with ThinkPad T, X and L series in India

Lenovo’s latest launches include updates to the existing ThinkPad X and T series along with the launch of the all-new L Series. Lenovo’s latest launches include updates to the existing ThinkPad X and T series along with the launch of the all-new L Series.

Lenovo has launched its new ThinkPad lineup in India, incorporating Intel 8th generation Core processors, USB-C connectivity and ThinkShutter webcam covers for enhanced security. These include updates to the existing ThinkPad X and T series along with the launch of the all-new L Series.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon has been pitched as the world’s lightest 14-inch laptop geared towards enterprise. The premium laptop is built using thin and light carbon fiber body. Under the hood, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is powered by Intel’s 8th gen Core, coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB PCLe Solid State Drive (SSD).

The display is still at 14-inches, but it has received significant upgrades. The top-end model gets a WQHD (2560 x 1440) resolution with Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR). The ThinkPad X1 Carbon also comes with a fingerprint scanner that will leverage the biometric security of Windows Hello. Additionally, the laptop comes with the new ThinkShutter Camera Privacy feature that lets users closer the webcam to avoid privacy concerns. Lenovo claims the ThinkPad X1 Carbon’s battery will last 15 hours on a single charge. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon will be made available in India starting at a price of Rs 1,21,100.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga: Price in India, Specifications

The new ThinkPad L series include the ThinkPad L380, L380 Yoga, L480, and L580. The new ThinkPad L series include the ThinkPad L380, L380 Yoga, L480, and L580.

The newest ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a high-end 360-degree convertible 2-in-1 laptop, targeted at the business community. While the design remains similar, its specifications have been upgraded. It is powered by Intel’s 8th Gen Core processor, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. Lenovo claims the ThinkPad X1 Yoga is the world’s only convertible with integrated pen and Global LTE-A capability. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga will be made available in India, starting at Rs 1,26,000.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet (3rd gen): Price in India, Specifications

The third-generation ThinkPad Tablet has got a complete makeover from a design perspective. Its 13-inch 3K display has a higher resolution display of 3000 x 2000 and Dolby HDR support. The tablet is getting the latest Intel’s 8th Gen Core processors and storage upgrades. The battery life is at 9.5 hours. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet will be available from March 2018, starting at $1,599 (or approx Rs 101,532).

Also read: Lenovo Thinkpad L380 Yoga review: Get this one

ThinkPad X380 Yoga and X280 Yoga: Price in India, Specifications

Lenovo ThinkPad X series includes the X380 and X280 Yoga. The ThinkPad X380 offers Active Pen support along with a Window Hello camera. It sports a 13.3-inch FHD display, up to 16GB DDR4 RAM, and up to a 1TB SSD storage. Lenovo claims the battery life on the X380 Yoga will last up to 13.6 hours on a single charge. The ThinkPad X280, meanwhile, is now 20 per cent lighter than its immediate predecessor.

It has got a 12.5-inch FHD display and up to a Core i7 processor. The battery will last up to 16.6 hours on a single charge. Both the Lenovo ThinkPad X380 and X280 Yoga will hit retail shelves in this month, starting at Rs 87,000 and Rs 73,000 respectively.

Lenovo ThinkPad T480, T480S and T580: Price in India, Specifications

The ThinkPad L380 Yoga has got the convertible form-factor while retaining the functionality of the L380. The ThinkPad L380 Yoga has got the convertible form-factor while retaining the functionality of the L380.

All three machines are geared for enterprise customers and come equipped with a Core i7 processor with vPro processor. Both the ThinkPad T480 and ThinkPad T480s feature 14-inch displays, whereas the T580 comes with a 15.6-inch display with up to UHD resolution. The laptop can last up to 27 hours with a dual battery, depending upon the configuration you choose. The ThinkPad T480s, on the other hand, weighs just 2.9 pounds. The ThinkPad T480, T480s and T580 will all be available this April priced from Rs 69,000, Rs 86,000 and Rs 74,000 respectively.

Lenovo ThinkPad L380, L380 Yoga, L480 and L580: Price in India, Specifications

The new ThinkPad L series include the ThinkPad L380, L380 Yoga, L480 and L580. The ThinkPad L380 has a 13.3-inch FHD display, up to 32GB memory, and 12 hours battery life. The ThinkPad L380 Yoga has got the convertible form-factor while retaining the functionality of the L380. The L480 comes with a 14-inch FHD display and 12.5-hour battery life.

The ThinkPad L580, meanwhile, offers a 15-inch FHD display and 11-hour battery life. All these laptops are powered by Intel 8th Gen Core processors. The ThinkPad L380, ThinkPad L380 Yoga and ThinkPad L480 and ThinkPad L580 will be available this month starting at Rs 61,000, Rs 65,000, Rs 54,000 and Rs 55,000 respectively.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd