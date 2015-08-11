Lenovo launches new ThinkPad P50 and P70

Lenovo’s new ThinkPad Workstation.

Lenovo has launched two new workstations named ThinkPad P50 and P70 at the SIGGRAPH 2015 Conference and Exhibition.

Both ThinkPad P70 and P50 are powered by Intel Xeon Processor E3-1500M v5 and feature NVIDIA Quadro GPUs.

Lenovo says both workstations have a new FLEX dual-fan cooling system for cooler, quieter and faster performance.

ThinkPad P70 is a 17-inch mobile workstation. ThinkPad P70 is loaded with 64GB of DDR4 ECC memory and according to Lenovo it can handle four storage devices and up to a 1TB of SSD storage.

ThinkPad P70 comes with two Intel Thunderbolt 3 ports for ultra-fast connectivity and a 4K UHD display or optional FHD touch. ThinkPad P50 has a 15.6-inch UHD 4K display.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations will be available starting in Q4 2015. While ThinkPad P50 starts at $1599, and the P70 starts at $1999.

