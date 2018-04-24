Lenovo eyes growing fitness segment with affordable smartbands

Lenovo has launched its HX03F Spectra and HX03 Cardio smartbands in India via Flipkart. Lenovo has launched its HX03F Spectra and HX03 Cardio smartbands in India via Flipkart.

With the wearables segment clocking 30 per cent annual growth, Lenovo has launched its HX03F Spectra and HX03 Cardio smartbands in India via Flipkart. The HX03F Spectra is priced Rs 2,299 while the HX03 is priced Rs 1,999

Sebastian Peng, head of Lenovo MBG Ecosysytem, told indianexpress.com that he expects the segment to keep growing at this pace for a few more years. “The youth is an important segment for us, but other age groups will also find the devices appealing,” he added.

Thee bands will offer 24-hour heart rate sensing and will stand out for the social layer they offer on top of the data, Peng explained. He said that while these are global products, some tweaks have been made to ensure the data is collected correctly in the Indian market. For instance the sensors had to be adjusted to read heart rate accurately with the skin tones here. The Spectra model is waterproof and comes with a colour display.

Lenovo fitness devices have been available in India for sometime now, but mostly under the radar. The two bands announced today will be exclusive to Flipkart, but Lenovo is open to exploring other channels in the future.

The Indian market is expected to sell 3 million units of smart bands in 2018. Peng said the company is aiming for a 20 per cent market share by end of the year.

