Leica opens first store in India, to add 4 to 5 retail outlets in next five years

Leica, which is best known for its high-end cameras and binoculars, has finally made its India debut. Headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany, Leica has setup its first partner store in Delhi’s Connaught Place. A complete list of Leica cameras are on display, everything from the M10 to SLR-sized Leica S and even accessories. The company says it plans to bring the recently launched Leica CL, a mirrorless camera with a classic design to India in December.

Unlike Canon, Sony and Nikon, Leica has essentially been making premium and hand-crafted cameras. Its cameras are popular among photo journalists, fashion photographers, and mostly affluent amateur photographers. The brand has a reputation of making high-quality cameras which last forever. Leica cameras in India will be priced between Rs 25,000 for the entry-level model going up to Rs 50,000,00 for the professional cameras.

When asked about the reason for making its entry into the Indian market so late, Sunil Kaul, Managing Director, Leica, Asia Pacific replied, “We were always running behind the demand. That means our supply was very small and our demand was very big. We were not ready all these years to provide that kind of the organised supply chain system; now we are much more efficient.”

“We have improved our logistics, supply chain system, and vendor management system. So there is a better supply ability compared to before and that was one of the reasons why we were not here in India,” he added.

“Most of the products that we manufacture are made by hand. Our factory has employees that are called Dr Muller, Dr Smith… and so on. And these are all PHDs and engineers because to assemble the lens which is over 120 parts you need to have at least 15 to 18 years of experience to be able to put 120 parts together,” Kaul explained.

The company will continue to expand the retail footprint to bolster its presence in the country. Leica is currently looking at major metro cities to setup stores where there is focus on art, culture. The plan is to setup at least four to five retail stores in India in the next five years, Kaul told Indianexpress.com.

Kaul describes Leica as a premium camera maker and not particularly a luxury brand. The high-end optics manufacturer believes in perfection and the engineering that has gone in making its cameras. Leica’s products are universally recognised for their elegance and superior picture quality. “We buy the best materials money can buy to build our tools and that makes our prices a little bit on the top,” he added.

