LeEco Super 4 Series Smart TVs launched in India

LeEco has launched its new range of Super 4 Series Smart TVs in the Indian market. The three models available under the Super4 EcoTV are as follows: the Super4 X40, Super4 X43 Pro and the Super4 X50 Pro. The latest range will be available on Amazon as well as the company’s own LeMall online store.

The new TVs are priced at Rs 42,490 for the 40-inch model, Rs 57,490 for the 43-inch screen size and Rs 78,490 for the 50-inch model. LeEco says that these are special launch offers with 10 per cent cashback included. The company is extending a limited period offer of a 2-year product warranty on the Super4 Series.

The 43-inch and 50-inch models have 4K Ultra (3840×2160) panel while the 40-inch variant offers a Full HD (1920×1080) panel. All the three models are powered by a 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex CRM processor and a Mali GPU with 3GB DDR3 RAM. The 40-inch and 43-inch models feature 16GB of internal storage while the 50-inch variant gets 32GB of storage. All three TVs also run Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the company’s EUI 5.8 atop.

As for the audio, the 50-inch boasts Harmon/ Kardon speakers while the other two TVs come with regular speakers with Dolby Digital Plus. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, LAN port, 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB 3.0 ports. Since these TVs run on Android, you will get a number of built-in Google features , including Google Voice search. In addition, all three TVs include Bluelight filter, HDR support and USB camera support.

The launch of new Super4 series of televisions in India comes at a time when the company is struggling to meet its own targets. Chinese firm LeEco entered the Indian market in the beginning of last year with a range of new smartphones. Later in the year, the company launched a slew of smart TVs in India. However, things took an ugly turn when Jia Yueting, CEO and largest shareholder of LeEco, allegedly sent an alarming letter to all his employees.

In December, LeEco’s top-level executives in India — Atul Jain, chief operating officer of smart electronics business, and Debashish Ghosh, COO of Internet platform, services and content business, had been asked to resign. Last month., The Economic Times reported that the company was firing 85 per cent of its Indian workforce and was looking to exit is operations in the country. However, LeEco denied it leaving the Indian market and will continue to release new products.

