LeEco Liveman C1 4K capable action-camera unveiled in China at Yuan 1,499

LeEco has unveiled its first 4K action camera in China, the Liveman C1. It features a 16MP camera sensor, comes with 140 degree wide-angle lens, and will be equipped with a G-sensor to support automatic video recording when it senses movement, according to GizChina.

LeEco Liveman C1 is capable of 4K video recording at 30fps, and weighs 67gms. It is backed by a 1050mAh battery. The camera comes with a built-in Bluetooth, microSD card slot, and a micro-HDMI Type-D port. The back of the Liveman features a 1.8-inch TFT touch display.

Along with the camera, customers will get a submersible waterproof case for the Liveman that will allow them to shoot videos up to a depth of 40 meters underwater. Also in the box will be two self adhesive mounts, extensions, a USB wire for data transfer and GoPro style mounts.

LeEco Liveman C1 will be open for sale before the Chinese New year according to reports, and will be available at Yuan 1,499 (approx Rs 15,000).

The measured recording time at 1080P is about 1 hour and 30 minutes. The live function resolution offered by the camera is 720p at 30 frames per second. The camera’s mobile app can be used as a Wi-Fi remote for it, and can be used at a distance of up to 20 metres. Liveman C1 measures at 52 x 40 x 26 mm.

The action camera market is currently flooded with some really great devices from companies like GoPro, Garmin, Sony and others. LeEco’s Liveman C1 misses out on the ability to capture video at 60fps (at 1080p), which is offered by the likes of Garmin with its Virb ultra 30 action camera.

