Lava Helium 14 laptop with Windows 10, 2GB RAM launched at Rs 14,999

Lava has made its entry into the notebook segment with the launch of the Helium 14. The domestic handset maker has collaborated with Microsoft and Intel to launch its fist laptop, which it plans to sell for Rs 14,999. The budget laptop has already been made available exclusively on Flipkart, and will soon be available at select retail stores and other multi-brand outlets across Delhi NCR, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Bangalore from the first week of July.

The Helium 14 features a 14-inch Full HD (1080p) display and runs on Windows 10 operating system. The notebook is powered by an Intel Atom processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. The storage can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

The laptop houses a 10,000mAh battery, which the company claims should last a day on a single charge. To provide an enhanced security, the laptop comes with a built-in microchip called “Trusted Platform Module” (TPM) that ensures safety and maximum protection. The Helium Helium 14 comes in purple and silver variants.

“We have been working closely with our partners to develop powerful yet affordable personal computing devices to enable Digital India. We are happy to collaborate with Lava to create devices that run on a secure and robust Windows 10 platform, which provides users with enhanced productivity, improved functionality and unified experiences, said Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager, Consumer & Devices Sales, Microsoft India.

Lava isn’t the first domestic smartphone company to launch laptops. Back in 2015, Micromax made an entry into crowded notebook segment with the Canvas laptop. According to research firm IDC, shipments of personal computers (PCs) in India declined by 15.2 per cent year-over-year to 8.58 million units in 2016 due to slow demand for laptop and desktop computers.

