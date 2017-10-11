Lava Helium 12 with Windows 10 Anniversary edition launched in India at Rs 12,999

Lava International Limited today announced the launch of the Helium 12 notebook, that weighs 1.3 kgs and is 2cm thin. Lava International Limited today announced the launch of the Helium 12 notebook, that weighs 1.3 kgs and is 2cm thin.

Lava Helium 12 notebook has been launched in India at Rs 12,999. Helium 12 weighs 1.3 kg and is just 2 cm thin. It gets a 12.5-inches screen and an attached keyboard.

Lava Helium 12 runs Windows 10 Anniversary edition and it is powered by a 1.88GHz Quad-core Intel processor. The notebook features a 12.5-inches HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. Backed by a 10000 mAH battery, Helium 12 gets an inbuilt 32GB memory which can be expanded up to 128GB via SD card, further expandable with 1TB external HDD. Lava Helium 12 ships with Microsoft’s digital assistant Cortana.

Lava Helium 12 has a VGA camera and video calling functionality. Connectivity ports available are two USB slots with 2.0 and 3.0 connectivity, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It supports Bluetooth 4.0, and comes with lifelong free Windows Defender.

Lava Helium 12 will be available on all major e-commerce portals as well as on multi-brand outlets across 14 Indian cities. It comes in two color variants – silver and gold.

“The launch of Lava Helium 12 testifies our commitment to constantly innovate our product portfolio and deliver the best-in-class devices for the Indian consumers. With focus on technology as an enabler, we have given many firsts to our consumers. And, we are committed to contribute to the digital evolution of the Indian economy with the launch of advanced devices; such as Lava Helium 12,” Gaurav Nigam, Senior VP and Head of Product, Lava International Ltd said.

