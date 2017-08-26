Lava announces 2-year warranty for smartphones and features phones

Lava also said that all future Lava products will carry two year warranty as well. Lava also said that all future Lava products will carry two year warranty as well.

Lava has announced a two year warranty offer on all its major devices including smartphones and feature phones. The company also said that all future Lava products will carry two year warranty as well. People purchasing Lava mobiles starting August 26 can get the offer activated on their phones. Lava says it has over 1000 service centres across the country, which will help in seamless after-sales service.

“These are exciting times for us as we continue to gain a stronger foothold in the Indian mobile handset industry. We are presumably the first Indian mobile phone brand to launch 2-Year Warranty offer on such a wide portfolio of devices. This offer exhibits the confidence we have in the reliability of our products and the focus that we put in quality control at every stage of product development,” Gaurav Nigam, Senior VP, Head of Product, LAVA International said.

Lava rolled out the two year warranty offer as a part of its ‘Make in India’ initiative. Additionally, Lava’s smartphones and features phones come with the standard warranty clause of six months validity on accessories and a year’s warranty on touch panel + LCD.

Meanwhile, Lava is gearing up to establish its first Mobile Phone Design Center in India. The company recently Lava A93, an entry-level 3G smartphone, at Rs 7,999. The dual SIM smartphone features a 5.5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and it runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. There’s a 2MP front camera with LED flash and digital zoom.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd