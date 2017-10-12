Kodak 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV launched in India at Rs 43,990

Kodak 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV has been launched in India at Rs 43,990. Kodak 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV has been launched in India at Rs 43,990.

Super Plastronics, a Kodak brand licensee, has launched the Kodak 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV in India. The Smart TV is being offered at Rs 43,990 and will be exclusively available on Flipkart from later this month.

The 55-inch Kodak 4K UHD SMART TV comes in a 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution, with a 178-degree viewing angle and runs on a dual-core 1.4GHz Cortex A53 processor and Mali T-720 GPU. It provides internal memory of 1GB and offers flash storage up to 8GB.

The smart TV runs Google’s Android 4.4 Kitkat and comes loaded with Aptoide app store for downloading of apps. The latest Kodak 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV offers various sound modes like Standard, USER, Music, Movie and Sports, and a speaker output of 20 W. Connectivity options on the UHD TV include Wi-Fi and LAN, along with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and a headphone jack. The Smart TV also offers Screencast, so that users can project content from their Android smartphone.

“Witnessing the success of our initial product line in the Indian market, we are proud to add this 4K TV to the lineup. By manufacturing the 55″4K UHD SMART TV, we aim to offer affordable products which are equipped with the latest technology to our customers”, said Avneet Singh Marwah, Director, SPPL in a press statement.

