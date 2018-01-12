KaHa’s Cove platform now on Titan We watch for women, but that’s just the beginning

The Titan We — which looks like any traditional analogue watch — features one of the key features of the Cove platform, which is creating a social safety net for its users. The Titan We — which looks like any traditional analogue watch — features one of the key features of the Cove platform, which is creating a social safety net for its users.

Titan’s We smartwatch for women will be among the first wearables globally to be on the Cove smart IoT platform from KaHa Pte Ltd. Founded by former Nokia executive Pawan Gandhi, KaHa is a Singapore-based startup that hopes to change the way wearables are used.

The Titan We — which looks like any traditional analogue watch — comes with one of the key features of the Cove platform, which is creating a social safety net for its users. “This is beyond how we look at social and means a grid of people who really care about you. So when the dedicated SOS button on the watch is pressed, the pre-defined guardian is immediately notified and they get to see the friends who are nearby to help,” says Gandhi. He adds that not all SOS scenarios might be ideal for alerting the police, but when that is needed the platform will be able to call them and send a digital location of the user in distress.

Titan watches and accessories CEO S Ravi Kant said this watch was conceived with women in mind and is not just a smaller watch as is the case with women’s models of other smartwatches. “There are a lot of features, but they don’t compromise on the beauty of the watch itself,” he said, adding that the We, launched in India a few weeks back, is available in multiple models priced between Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,995. In fact, Titan will be rolling out more watches based on the Cove platform, including watches under its Zoom brand for children.

Gandhi says We has all features you would expect in a smart watch from fitness tracking to notifications with number filtering. But another unique feature is the “thinking about you” option that sends a message to a spouse or friend saying the user is thinking about him. “Our USP is that we are able to harness the platform to its best as we are not using anyone else’s proprietary technology. Cove is the perfect coming together of convenience, fitness features and safety,” Gandhi adds. The development team of Cove is mostly in Bangalore.

Cove has a few other tricks up its sleeve. Among the new features KaHa is showcasing at CES is a future option to plot activity on a map and use VR to experience what it would have been to walk the distance from one town to another using Google StreetView. The company believes this will be a new way to keep users motivated to move.

Also the platform will soon start using AI to learn which are the events that is creating stress in a user and the suggest ways for the person to destress with breathing exercises and meditation. Again Cover will harness the power of AI and ML to create heat maps of cities showing which are the safest parts. So if a user wants to go from point A to B it will plot the safest route avoiding high-risk zones. Interestingly, one of the data points being used here is the hear rate of people in certain areas, explains Gandhi.

However, what might make the Cove a winner could be its technology to make any watch smart. Gandhi says this will be done through a smart buckle which will be able to fit any watch and thus bring fitness tracking and other basic smart features to all time pieces. So for those who will not part with their old Favre-Leuba, soon there will be an opportunity to make that old heirloom smart.

Disclaimer: The author is attending CES 2018 at the invite of Intel India

