JVC XS-XN226 Bluetooth speaker launched in India at Rs 1,999

With a 100mAh Li-ion battery, the 8W output JVC XS-XN226 Bluetooth speaker can last between five to eight hours and provide a music power output of 5000W PMPO. With a 100mAh Li-ion battery, the 8W output JVC XS-XN226 Bluetooth speaker can last between five to eight hours and provide a music power output of 5000W PMPO.

JVC, Japan based consumer electronic brand has launched its first Bluetooth speaker in India. JVC XS-XN226 is priced at Rs 1,999 and the portable Bluetooth speaker comes with a compact design, one that is small enough to fit in the user’s pocket, says JVC. JVC XS-XN226 comes with sound boosters, that can calibrate the sound for various surroundings and delivers dynamic audio. With a 100mAh Li-ion battery, the 8W output speaker can last between five to eight hours and provide a music power output of 5000W PMPO.

JVC XS-XN226 speaker features Bluetooth 5.0, and is compatible across devices. The portable Bluetooth speaker comes with support for AUX output, which lets the user connect XS-XN226 to phones or other gadgets via cable. JVC XS-XN226 also allows for playing songs through memory cards, as the speakers comes with TF card support output port. JVC XS-XN226 has been made available online as Flipkart exclusive, as well as offline retail stores such as Croma, among other options.

“Receiving such a phenomenal response on our first tower speaker, we are proud to present the audience our very first Bluetooth speaker to the Indian market. With innovative and stylish features, integrated, the speaker is your perfect music companion,” said Sharan Maini – Director- Business Development at JVC India in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd