JBL Soundgear comes to India: Yes, this a speaker to wear around your neck

Harman International has launched the JBL Soundgear in India, which is a wearable audio device at a price of Rs 14,999. The Soundgear is JBL’s hands-free and ear-free option and you can actually wear this speaker around your neck, which makes it very different from regular headphones or audio options.

The JBL Soundgear comes with a Bass Enhancer and a built-in mic with support for noise cancellation. It also includes a rechargable 800 mAh battery on board, which the company claims takes 2 hours to get to a full charge. The JBL Soundgear is compatible across Android, Blackberry, iOS and Windows software, and can be used to provide audio output for laptops, mobiles and televisions as well.

Soundgear also comes with a four 31 mm drivers and supports frequency response in the 100Hz-20 kHz range and output through the JBL Signature Sound. The company claims a music play time of 6 hours via Bluetooth, and talk-time support of 6 hours on the Soundgear.

On the connectivity front, the Soundgear has an aux port, support for Bluetooth 4.0 as well as WPS/Wi-Fi. Additionally, users can will two charging cables, an optical cable and a 3.5mm audio cable out-of-the-box. The JBL Soundgear can also be used to connect with the Samsung Gear VR headset. Harman, a sub-brand of Samsung, has made the JBL Soundgear available on its India website as well as 350 key Samsung brand stores. It will also be available on other online and offline stores.

“JBL Soundgear gives users the freedom to experience audio in a completely new way. No matter the activity, users can create their own personal sound zone without the closed-off feeling of a headphone. Whether doing house or office work, engaging in virtual reality or watching a movie from a tablet, JBL Soundgear empowers users to create their very own listening environment while staying connected to their surroundings,” Sumit Chauhan, Vice President – Lifestyle Audio, Harman India said in a press statement.

