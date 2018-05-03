iVOOMi FitMe health band with Air Quality Index tracker launched in India

The iVOOMi FitMe health tracker is equipped to keep a track of air pollution, as it displays the Air Quality Index (AQI) across cities. The iVOOMi FitMe health tracker is equipped to keep a track of air pollution, as it displays the Air Quality Index (AQI) across cities.

iVOOMi has launched the FitMe health band in India. This fitness tracker is equipped to keep track of air pollution as it displays the Air Quality Index (AQI) across cities once connected with app. The FitMe Health Band, is priced at Rs 1,999, and is exclusively available on Flipkart.

The iVOOMi FitMe health band comes with a 0.87-inch OLED display, compatible with phones running Android 4.4 and iOS 8.0 and above. Its strap is made of Silicon TPU, which is elastic, resistant to abrasion, etc. This fitness tracker weighs 23.8 grams and has dimensions of 12.8 x 20 x 41 mm. Users will be able to see the air quality across cities, as the shows the Air Quality Index (AQI) of a location, as well as the weather. Among other features, it comes with a heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, long sitting alert, running mode, vibration reminder and pedometer among others.

The iVOOMi FitMe Health band has auto-sync for Smart Me OS 2.0 and can receive OTA updates. When on Running Mode, fitness enthusiasts can track their steps, distance covered, and calories burnt during running, walking, or jogging. This health band gets a 90 mAh battery, with backup of up to 5 days when connected, and a 60-day standby without connection or the bright screen.

The FitMe health band can be charged without a USB cable, as its display can be directly connected to a USB port. While users track fitness parameters on the FitMe Health App, they can use the Dual Login feature, which enables two people at different locations to login into the app and track the wearer’s activity. In addition, iVOOMi FitMe health band sports a Smart Touch Button, that allows access to various functions through a combination of single touch, double touch and long press. This band is available in two colour variants: Navy Blue and Midnight Black.

