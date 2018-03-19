iRobot Roomba 606 robotic vacuum cleaner launched in India: Price, features

iRobot’s Roomba 606 easily navigates under the furniture where the dust accumulates. (Image credit: iRobot) iRobot’s Roomba 606 easily navigates under the furniture where the dust accumulates. (Image credit: iRobot)

iRobot has launched its robotic vacuum cleaner, the Roomba 606, in India. It is priced at Rs 19,990. Available only in black colour option, the Roomba 606 can be purchased from iRobot stores in Bengaluru and Chennai, or its official website. Roomba 606 is also available on Amazon India. iRobot is offering a two-year warranty on the robot, alongside a one-year warranty on the vacuum cleaner’s battery.

Thanks to its low profile design, the Roomba 606 easily navigates under the furniture where the dust accumulates Built with dual multi-surface brushes and an edge-cleaning brush, the robot ensures dirt removal from all surfaces. Its AeroVac filter bin also helps suck in dirt and debris, while an auto-adjusting cleaning head helps adjust cleaning across different surfaces. The robot functions on the iAdapt Navigation technology on-board, that analyses the home’s interiors for 60 seconds.

The Roomba 606 operates under a three-stage cleaning process, that is activated by pressing the ‘CLEAN’ button. During the process, the Dual multi-surface brushes help clean off particles and debris off the floor through a combination of agitation, brushing and suction. Additionally, the edge-cleaning brush, inclined at 27 degrees, helps clean wall edges and corners. With its battery, the Roomba 606 can be charged through the Home Base charging station provided in the box, as well as a Line Cord.

