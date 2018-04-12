IPL 2018: How to keep track of live cricket match scores, highlights with Alexa on Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo users will now be able to track live cricket match scores, follow favourite teams and cricketers using Alexa voice commands on the home speaker. Amazon Echo users will now be able to track live cricket match scores, follow favourite teams and cricketers using Alexa voice commands on the home speaker.

Amazon Echo users will now be able to track live cricket match scores, follow favourite teams and cricketers using Alexa voice commands on the home speaker. The move comes amidst the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in India. In fact, several IPL teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians have launched their own Alexa Skill. Amazon recommends the ‘RCB Insider’ in the RCB Alexa skill and the weekly podcast by KKR during the IPL season. Users will also be able to track team standings, player stats, past records as well as explore cricket trivia on Amazon Echo and Alexa.

More IPL skills and cricket games on Amazon speakers include Super Six skill, Cricket Assistant skill and the Daily Cricket Trivia game. While Super Six skill can be used to play voice cricket for six balls with you favourite teams, Open Cricket Assistant skill tells you terminologies related to cricket. Users will have to ask, “Alexa, enable cricket assistant”. Users can earn points and know their rank among cricket fans by playing Daily Cricket Trivia game on Alexa. To launch the game, ask, “Alexa, play the Daily Cricket Trivia”.

Kolkata Knight Riders skill lets Alexa users ask Knight Riders to give player stats for Dinesh Karthik (or some other player), or to launch the weekly podcast. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers skills are similar where users can ask questions like, “Alexa, ask Mumbai Indians for latest score”, “Alexa, Start Royal Challengers Bangalore insider” or “Alexa, Open Royal Challengers Bangalore quiz.”

To know more about IPL cricket match schedule, people can ask questions like, “Alexa, when is the next IPL match?” and “Alexa, when is the IPL final?”. Or simply ask trivia like, “Alexa, who is the Captain/Coach/Owner of Delhi Daredevils?”. Alexa also lets people catch up on matches they might have missed. Users can ask the voice-assistant for match report or update, who won man of the match in the last game, who took most wickets in the match, how much did Kohli score in the match, and more. During a live match, Alexa can tell IPL score, who is batting or bowling at the moment, projected score, and more.

