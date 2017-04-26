Intex FitRist Cardio with heart rate sensor launched at Rs 1,499

Intex has announced the launch of FitRist Cardio smart band with heart rate sensor. Intex FitRist Cardio is exclusively available on Amazon Rs 1,499. Intex has announced the launch of FitRist Cardio smart band with heart rate sensor. Intex FitRist Cardio is exclusively available on Amazon Rs 1,499.

Intex has announced the launch of FitRist Cardio smart band with heart rate sensor. Intex FitRist Cardio is exclusively available on Amazon Rs 1,499. The heart monitor tracks user’s heart as well as heart beats, helping them stay fit. It can monitor steps and calories burnt as well. The device gives users an option to schedule fitness activities, keep a track of the time and date.

Intex FitRist Cardio notifies users when they get a WhatsApp message or SMS. It shows alerts from Facebook Messenger app as well. Users can also receive alerts regarding incoming calls. Android users will get call notifications with caller’s ID, while iOS users will get notifications by the call icon.

“Since our entry into the wearable segment in 2015, with iRist Smart watch and FitRist band, Intex has been well received by the market and to enrich our bouquet of offerings, Intex FitRist Cardio has been designed to fulfill the needs and become a one-stop solution for those who take their fitness seriously,” Nidhi Markanday, Director & Business Head, Intex Technologies said.

Further, Intex FitRist Cardio keeps a track of sleeping patterns of users and can be used to set an alarm for drinking water at regular intervals. It lets users set alarms for gym sessions, running sessions or to wake up in the morning as well.

Users can control their playlist and listed to music while on the go with the MP3 control in FitRist Cardio. The remote shutter feature allows users to control camera app on their smartphone to click pictures. It features Anti–Lost function that sends the synced smartphone a notification when the band is out of 10-meter range of the mobile.

In terms of specifications, the Intex FitRist Cardio features a 2.18 cms OLED display with 96×32 pixels. It It runs Android 4.4 or iOS 7 and weighs 26 grams. It supports Bluetooth 4.0 as well as OTA. Intex FitRist Cardio has a 80mAh, which offers up to 7 days of life. The device is available in black colour option.

