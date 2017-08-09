Independence Day Sale: HTC VIVE at Rs 87,990, free Viveport subscription, and more

HTC Vive comes integrated with wireless VR controllers, room scale movement, and headset that features built in camera. HTC Vive comes integrated with wireless VR controllers, room scale movement, and headset that features built in camera.

HTC has announced its Independence Day Sale, which will take place from August 9 to August 12 on Amazon India. During the sale, people can buy HTC VIVE headset at a discounted price of Rs 87,990. HTC VIVE was launched in India in April at Rs 92,990. The company is offering free shipping until stocks last. Additionally, users will get Rs 3,000 Steam gift card along with bundled copies of Richie’s Plank Experience, Everest VR as well as a month’s free subscription of Viveport.

HTC Viveport is company’s global app store that offers VR apps and contents across categories such as education, design, sports, health, fashion, travel, news, shopping, video etc. The Everest VR experience lets users feel what it is like to climb Mount Everest by using a sequence of immersive first person locations. Richie’s Plank experience makes people walk a plank that is 80 stories high above the ground and then let them walk on it to the end.

HTC Vive comes integrated with wireless VR controllers, room scale movement, and headset that features built in camera. The device take advantage of Valve’s Steam VR tracking and input technologies for its Virtual Reality (VR)experience. Users can walk around and explore virtual space from all angles thanks to 110-degree field of view, tracked controllers and full room scale 360 degree solution in Vive. It ships with high quality graphics, 90 frames per second video and high audio fidelity.

