iMCO Watch with Amazon Alexa in India at Rs 13,900, but will it work?

iMCO Watch powered by Amazon's voice-assistant Alexa has been launched in India at Rs 13,900. The device is exclusively available on Yerha.com in two colour options – mineral silver and carbon black. iMCO Watch is being touted as as world's first smartwatch integrated with Alexa.

Users should keep in mind that Alexa isn’t available in India just yet. We’ve reached out to Amazon for a confirmation on this.

iMCO Watch comes with features like alarm, alternate timezone, calendar, music bluetooth control, notifications, step counter, heart rate monitor, stopwatch, timer, speed dial, as well as If-This-Then-That (IFTTT) Integration.

IFTTT allows users to personalise and configure watch IF App Containers to perform various tasks such as ask the smartwatch to play news, get the weather, check traffic, order a pizza, or control smart home. Users can track their Amazon orders using voice-commands as well.

iMCO watch features several watch faces, and decorative ceramic ring can be customised with graphics like Four leave clover, Mobius, Conquer the world and Spades J.

“With iMCO, we continue to offer diverse and unique tech gadgets that enhance the lifestyles of the modern day consumers. This is not just another timepiece addition to our product category but a brilliant smartwatch. The elegant design clubbed with smart capabilities and one-of-its-kind Alexa-enabled feature makes this watch simply irresistible,” Manikant Jain, CEO of Yerha.com said.

iMCO Watch sports a stainless steel case body. It comes with an AMOLED full-circle display, 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. The smartwatch is dust and water resistant. iMCO watch is compatible with iPhone (iOS v9.0 and above) and Android devices (v5.0 and above).

