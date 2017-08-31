IFA 2017: Samsung Gear Sport, Gear Fit2 Pro, Gear IconX (2018) announced

Samsung Gear Sport, Gear Fit2 Pro and Gear Iconx earbuds have been announced at IFA 2017. Samsung Gear Sport, Gear Fit2 Pro and Gear Iconx earbuds have been announced at IFA 2017.

Samsung announced its new Gear Sport, Gear Fit2 Pro, and Gear IconX wireless earbuds at the IFA 2017 in Berlin. Samsung Gear Sport is the new fitness watch from the South-Korean technology company with a focus on fitness and health, though this is less bulkier than last year’s Gear S3. The LTE version of the watch is gone this time around, though support for GPS continues. The Gear Fit2 Pro is the upgraded GPS sports band and comes with smart features, while the Gear IconX are the second generation earbuds from the company which can also sync with its voice-assistant Bixby.

With the new Gear devices, Samsung is focusing on fitness activities like tracking exercises, nutrition, sleep monitoring, and yes swimming. Both the Gear devices come with US Military STD-810G testing and are 5 ATM water resistant, which means they are swim-proof. Samsung is also adding “motivational coaching” to its Gear series and the company says it will team up with some big names in “tech and fitness” to help users achieve their goals.

In terms of specifications, the Gear Sport comes in two colours this time: Black and Blue. The Gear Sport continues with the circular display seen on Gear series and this one has a 1.2-inch circular Super AMOLED display with 360 x 360 pixels resolution and 302ppi. The Always On Display is present and this has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

Gear Sport comes with a dual-core 1.0 Ghz processor and runs the Tizen OS as other Samsung watches. Dimensions of the Gear Sport are 42.9(W) x 44.6 (H) x 11.6 (D) mm and it weighs 50 grams without the band.

The watch comes with 4GB internal memory and 768 MB RAM. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou. Sensors on the Gear Sport are Accelerometer, Gyro, Barometer, HRM and Ambient light.

This one has a 300mAh battery with wireless charging support. Samsung’s new sports watch is compatible with Android 4.3 or later on Samsung phones, Android 4.4 or later on other Android smartphones. For iOS, Gear Sport will work with iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6s Plus, SE, 5 running on iOS 9.0 or later.

Meanwhile the fitness band, which is the Gear Fit2 Pro will come in Black and Red colour options. This sports a 1.5-inch Curved Super AMOLED display with 216 x 432 pixels resolution similar to last year’s fitness band. This also has Gorilla Glass 3 on top and is powered by a dual Core 1.0 GHz processor and runs on the Tizen OS.

Dimensions of the Gear Fit2 Pro are 25.0(W) x 51.3(H) and there are two sizes for the devices: Large and small. The total storage here is 4GB with 512MB RAM and it comes with Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou connectivity. Gear Fit2 Pro has the same sensors as the Gear Sport except for the Ambient Light one, and a smaller 200mAh battery. The compatibility is same as Gear Sport and it will work with iOS and Android devices.

Both the Gear Sport and Gear Fit2 Pro comes with the ability to tracking swimming and Samsung has partnered with Speedo for the “Speed On” swimming app. It will let users track lap count, lap time, stroke type and more with the new fitness devices. Samsung has also partnered with Under Armour for fitness apps likes Under Amour Record, MyFitnessPal, MapMyRun and Endomondo for a variety of training activities. Samsung is also bringing Spotify Offline to the devices to let users listen to their favourite music offline via the devices and using wireless headphones.

The new Gear devices come with “Auto Activity Detection” to recognise running, walking, cycling, etc. Samsung will include even activities like dancing, basketball, etc in this auto detection. Gear Sport will also support payments via Samsung Pay but only with NFC and it can serve as a remote control for Samsung IoT devices via Samsung Connect.

Finally, the Gear IconX is the second generation cord-free earbuds from Samsung designed to be used during workout and for regular usage as well. Samsung says users can transfer music to the earbuds as well or listen after connecting with Bluetooth. Just like Apple’s AirPods work with Siri, Samsung’s Gear IconX will now sync with Bixby. Users can just tap and hold the earbud to control music on their phone.

Samsung is introducing these in three colours Black, Gray and Pink and promising a battery life of up to five hours of music streaming or seven hours of standalone music playback. The IconX has 4GB of internal storage.

They come in their own case which acts as the charger and have Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity. Sensors include: Accelerometer, IR, Capacitive Touch and the earbuds have a 82mAh battery, while the charger case has a 340mAh one. It relies on a Type-C USB 2.0 cable and has a 5.8pi Dynamic Driver. These are compatible with Android 4.4 or later and support the following audio formats: MP3, M4A, AAC, WAV, WMA (WMA v9).

Samsung has not announced a pricing for the Gear Sport, Gear Fit2 Pro. The Verge reports this could be $199 for the Gear Fit2 Pro and $349 for the new Gear Sport.

