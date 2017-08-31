IFA 2017: Acer Switch 7 Black Edition, Swift 5, Spin 5 convertible notebooks launched

Acer Switch 7 Black Edition sports a brushed-aluminum body and it weighs less than 1.15 kg with the keyboard detached. Acer Switch 7 Black Edition sports a brushed-aluminum body and it weighs less than 1.15 kg with the keyboard detached.

Acer unveiled Swift 5, Spin 5 and Switch 7 Black Edition convertible Windows 10 notebooks at IFA 2017 in Berlin. The ultra-slim devices are detachable, and they are powered by Intel’s 8th generation Core processors. For security, the new Acer notebooks use biometric technology and support features like Windows Hello.

“Acer’s new lineup of ultra slim PCs are distinctly unique but united by their dynamic design, and the immersive entertainment, simple convenience and incredible 40% performance boost 8th Gen Intel Core processors deliver,” said Chris Walker, Vice President of Client Computing Group, Intel Corp.

Acer Switch 7 Black Edition

Acer Switch 7 Black Edition is a fanless 2-in-1 notebook, and it features discrete graphics thanks to company’s Dual LiquidLoop fanless cooling technology. It is powered by a Intel’s 8th generation Core i7 processor coupled with NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics.

Acer Switch 7 Black Edition sports a brushed-aluminum body and it weighs less than 1.15 kg with the keyboard detached. It ships with Acer AutoStand feature that enables single-handed operation like opening and adjusting the display on a clamshell notebook. The kickstand can be auto-deployed and auto-retracted.

Acer Switch 7 Black Edition gets a 13.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2256 x 1504 pixels. It comes with an embedded battery-free stylus powered by Wacom EMR technology that features 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and pen tilt support. Acer Swift 7 Black Edition supports Windows Hello and there’s an optical-based under-glass fingerprint sensor that allows users to login with one touch.

Acer Switch 7 Black Edition will be available in North America and EMEA in December. Pricing starts at $1,699 in North America and €1,999 in EMEA respectively.

Acer Swift 5

Acer Swift 5 has been manufactured using a combination of magnesium-lithium alloys for the top and bottom cover as well as magnesium-aluminum alloys on the palm rest area. The device weighs less than one kg.

In terms of specifications, the Swift 5 packs a Intel’s 8th-generation Core processors, and is said to offer up to eight hours of battery life. Other features include Windows 10, 2×2 802.11ac wireless, and a backlit keyboard.

Acer Swift 5 packs a Intel's 8th-generation Core processors, and is said to offer up to eight hours of battery life.

Acer Swift 5 features a multi-touch Full HD IPS touchscreen with narrow bezels. Acer TrueHarmony with Dolby Audio Premium technology in Swift 5 enables clear audio. It ships with Skype for Business certification.

Acer Swift 5 will be available in North America in December starting at $999; in EMEA in December starting at €1,099; and in China in November starting at 7,499 Yuan.

Acer Spin 5

Acer Spin 5 gets a 13-inch Full HD display, and it weighs around 1.5 kg. The 15.9 mm thin notebook is backed by Intel’s 8th generation Core processors coupled with up to 16 GB DDR4 memory. Acer Spin is is claimed to offer up to 13 hours of battery life. Acer Spin 5 has a 15-inch model option as well, users can buy the device with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics.

Acer Spin 5 gets a 13-inch Full HD display, and it weighs around 1.5 kg. The 15.9 mm thin notebook is backed by Intel's 8th generation Core processors coupled with up to 16 GB DDR4 memory.

Acer Spin 5 is available with Active Stylus as well, but that is optional. It ships with company’s TrueHarmony feature, Dolby Audio Premium technology and two front-facing speakers. It is Skype for Business-certified, and users can access Cortana from up to four meters away.

Acer Spin 5 will be available in North America and EMEA beginning September. Both the 13-inch and 15-inch models start at $799. In EMEA, the 13-inch model will be available starting at €899 and the 15-inch model starting at €999.

