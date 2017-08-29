iBall launches CompBook Aer3 convertible laptop at Rs 30,000

iBall on Monday launched the CompBook Aer3 convertible laptop with 360-degree rotatable display at Rs 30,000. (Image Source: iBall) iBall on Monday launched the CompBook Aer3 convertible laptop with 360-degree rotatable display at Rs 30,000. (Image Source: iBall)

iBall on Monday launched the CompBook Aer3 convertible laptop with 360-degree rotatable display at Rs 30,000. The new addition to CompBook series comes with pre-installed Windows 10 operating system and Quad-core Intel Pentium processor clocked at 2.5 GHz speed coupled with 4GB RAM.

“We saw immense success in the budget laptops market in a very short span of time. Aer3 is an excellent laptop which any executive would love to have and is undoubtedly the best executive laptop under Rs 30,000 with 15 amazing features,” said Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO and Director, iBall, in a statement.

The laptop has an internal built storage of 64 GB that can be expanded up to 128 GB via a microSD card slot. The laptop also supports extension via M.2 SSD. CompBook Aer3 sports a metallic body, weighs 1.48 kgs and comes equipped with Windows Hello, a quick fingerprint scanner.

It has a multi-functional Type-C port with support for faster-charging, data transfer and network connectivity and is powered by a 37Wh Li-Polymer battery. Other connectivity options include built in dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The laptop would start retailing at stores across the country at a best buy price of Rs 29,999 and MRP of Rs 34,999.

