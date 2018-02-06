iBall CompBook Premio v2.0 with Windows 10 launched at Rs 21999: Specifications and features

The iBall CompBook Premio v2.0 features a 14-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and runs Windows 10. The iBall CompBook Premio v2.0 features a 14-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and runs Windows 10.

IBall has announced the CompBook Premio v2.0 in India. Priced at Rs 21,999, the laptop will be available at all the leading retail stores across India. The iBall CompBook Premiov2.0 is can be bought in Gun Mustard Metallic colour option. The laptop features a 14-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and runs Windows 10.

The iBall CompBook Premiov2.0 is powered by the Intel Pentium Quad-core processor with processing speeds up to 2.5 GHz. It features 4GB RAM and 32GB in-built storage along with a MicroSD slot, which supports expandable storage up to 128GB. The laptop gives users the option to expand the storage capacity of SSD/HDD support up to 1TB.

The iBall CompBook Premio comes with precision mouse touch pad. It is backed by a 38 Wh Li-Polymer battery. The iBall CompBook Premio v2.0 ships with Intelligent power saving feature of Windows 10. The device supports a USB 3.0 Superspeed USB (SS) for a faster data transfer. The variant is also available with Windows Pro for business.

The iBall CompBook Premio v2.0 comes with in-built Cortana and Edge browser. The laptop ships with anti-virus defender for protection against viruses and malwares. Connectivity options on the CompBook Premio v2.0 include, Bluetooth, a mini HDMI Port, dedicated LAN portfor access to Internet and data sharing. It sports high-quality dual speakers.

