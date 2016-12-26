iBall CompBook i360, a 360 degree convertible laptop launched at Rs 12,999

iBall CompBook i360 a 11.6-inch full capacitive multi-touch display. It packs a big 10,000 mAh battery. iBall CompBook i360 a 11.6-inch full capacitive multi-touch display. It packs a big 10,000 mAh battery.

iBall has launched its CompBook i360, a 360 degree convertible laptop at Rs 12,999. The laptop features a touch screen and is powered by Windows 10. It packs an Intel quad core processor clocked at 1.84 GHz. It comes with features such as ‘Touch to Open Up’, a custom start menu, live tiles, snap assist, task view, virtual desktops etc.

The RDS3T (Robust Double Spindle 360 degree Technology) lets users convert the device into four modes: laptop, tablet, stand mode and tent mode. The device is also available in the Windows 10 Pro variant at an additional cost.

iBall CompBook i360 a 11.6-inch full capacitive multi-touch display. It packs a big 10,000 mAh battery which is claimed to offer 7 hours of working time, 7 hours of video playback and 20 hours of music. It has 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 64GB via microSD slot. It supports external USB HDD as well.

“The iBall CompBook i360 is by far the most affordable Touch Screen and 360° Convertible laptop in the market. Outfitted with the finest, the i360 powered by Windows 10 will strike the right connect with the dynamic needs of today’s first-time aspiring user audience, looking for a touch-based laptop,”Sandeep Parasrampuria, Director and CEO of iBall said.

iBall CompBook i360 supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.0, HDMI port and 2 USB ports (1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0). It also features a front camera. The laptop packs dual speakers and a 3.5mm combo jack for headphone and mic. The device is available in soft gold colour variant. It will be available in stores within a week.

