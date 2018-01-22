iBall introduces 14-inch CompBook Exemplaire+ at price of Rs 16,999

iBall’s CompBook Exemplaire+ has a 14-inch HD display and this laptop is priced at Rs 16,499. iBall’s CompBook Exemplaire+ has a 14-inch HD display and this laptop is priced at Rs 16,499.

iBall has introduced the CompBook Exemplaire+, the latest laptop in its CompBook series. iBall’s CompBook series typically offers budget pricing for laptops with decent specifications. The iBall CompBook Exemplaire+ will have a price tag of Rs 16,499.

The Exemplaire+ comes with a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and is powered by Windows 10. Based on Intel’s Atom x5-Z8350 quad-core processor clocked 1.92GHz, this laptop comes with a multi-functional Touchpad. This laptop is 20 mm thick with a metal design and oblique edges for a sleeker look. It can provide 8.5 hours of battery life and 19 hrs standby time with its 10,000 mAh Li-polymer battery, claims iBall. Video calls can also be made on this laptop, which has dual speakers and an integrated 0.3MP camera.

iBall’s CompBook Exemplaire+ comes with 4GB DDR3 RAM and it comes with the option of 32GB internal memory. This laptop allows expanding memory through a microSD as well as external HDD support. The Exemplaire Plus’ microSD support is for up to 128GB cards and external HDD of up to 1TB is supported.

For connectivity, iBall has offered in-built Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 support. The other options available for the Exemplaire+ include a Mini HDMI port, two USB ports (one USB 2.0 port and one USB 3.0 port) alongside a single 3.5mm jack for headphones and mic. At present, the iBall Exemplaire+ is available in Blue colour and will be available for sale online.

