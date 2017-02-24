Huawei Watch 2 with Android Wear 2.0 to be showcased at MWC 2017: Report

Huawei’s second-generation watch is codenamed Leo. It will run the new Android Wear 2.0 and have a slot for a nanoSIM card. (Source: Evan Blass) Huawei’s second-generation watch is codenamed Leo. It will run the new Android Wear 2.0 and have a slot for a nanoSIM card. (Source: Evan Blass)

Huawei is gearing to showcase its Watch 2 at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. According to a report in Venture Beat by Evan Blass, Huawei will showcase its next-generation smartwatch along side flagship P10 and P10 smartphones on February 26 at MWC. Blass tweeted out images of the sportier Huawei Watch 2 in three colours – black, orange, and a speckled gray.

Huawei’s second-generation watch is codenamed Leo. It will run the new Android Wear 2.0 and have a slot for a nanoSIM card. Huawei Watch 2 will feature a 42-millimeter timepiece with a round 1.4-inch display. It could either launch with leather or stainless steel straps. Huawei Watch 2 is expected to be unveiled in two variants – one with cellular connectivity and another without it. The built-in SIM card version will enable data connectivity as well as allow users to make and receive phone calls.

Huawei released the original Huawei Watch at IFA 2015, with its second-generation smartwatch being anticipated for quite some time. Google rolled out its Android Wear 2.0 earlier this month, with LG Watch Style and Watch Sport being the first devices to launch with the new software update. With Android Wear 2.0, the search giant has brought its Google Assistant on the new LG smartwatches. Google’s Android Wear 2.0 brings new features such as more personalised watch faces, better ways to work out, new ways to use apps as well as a more convenient way to stay in touch with Google Assistant.

This is the sportier Huawei Watch 2, in three colors http://t.co/kgFCNAWFfd pic.twitter.com/eUK9xivOgg — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 23, 2017

Huawei Watch with Android Wear features a scratch-proof sapphire crystal coated display. It has 1.4-inch touch-sensitive AMOLED display,( 400×400 pixels resolution in 286 ppi), and has a stainless steel frame, along with a built-in heart rate monitor, and 6-Axis motion sensors. In our review, we said Huawei Watch is the best one in the Android Wear space. If you don’t care for the Moto 360 and want something more elegant-looking, then go for this one.

