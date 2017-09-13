Huawei Watch 2 with 4G VoLTE, GPS launched in India: Price and features

Huawei Watch 2 (4G) variant features a built-in GPS chip that lets people make calls, send messages, use third-party apps like Uber, Foursquare, and Facebook Messenger – all independent of a phone. Huawei Watch 2 (4G) variant features a built-in GPS chip that lets people make calls, send messages, use third-party apps like Uber, Foursquare, and Facebook Messenger – all independent of a phone.

Huawei has announced the launch of Huawei Watch 2 in India. The 4G-enabled smart fitness watch will be available in black colour option. Price starts at Rs 20,999 for the Sports (Bluetooth) variant. Huawei Watch 2 Classic (Bluetooth) is priced at Rs 25,999, while the Sports (4G) option comes at Rs 29,999. Huawei Watch 2 Sports (Bluetooth) variant is exclusive to Amazon India, while Sports (4G) and Classic (Bluetooth) will also be available in offline retail stores across India.

Huawei Watch 2 was unveiled globally at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), earlier this year. The 4G-enabled version of Huawei Watch 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. People can make calls or send messages independent of a mobile phone. It ships with the latest smart living applications and runs Android Wear 2.0 OS. Huawei Watch 2 is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

“The Huawei Watch 2 provides users more connectivity options, Android Wear 2.0 encased in stunning new looks. With customer and market insights, the newly launched WATCH 2 is focused on creating a standalone experience for consumers owing to its smart connected technology. Truly next generation in every aspect”, said P Sanjeev, Vice- President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Huawei Watch 2 (4G) variant features a built-in GPS chip that lets people make calls, send messages, use third-party apps like Uber, Foursquare, and Facebook Messenger – all independent of a phone. There’s VoLTE support and dual-mic noise elimination for an enhanced sound quality during voice calls. Huawei Watch 2 supports 4G, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC.

Huawei Watch 2 comes with smart sensors built-in that collect comprehensive data on user activity, including distance, speed, steps, heart rate, heart rate range, calories, gait, route and more. People can click on the crown of the watch to open the workout app. There are quick start running modes as well that include ‘fat-burning run’ and ‘cardio run’.

Huawei Watch 2 sends users notifications on distance, target completion status and racing heart warning. It can suggest users to accelerate or decelerate their run based of calculated data set. Huawei Watch 2 can measure users’ VO2max after each run thanks to GPS and heart rate detection system. Huawei Watch 2 lets users add music to their workout, play from a local music library or cached tracks on third party apps. It also measures users’ Resting Heart Rate, which is recorded in the activity monitor app.

Huawei Watch 2 can be customised with multiple face designs. It sports a chronograph design, and there’s a ceramic bezel. Huawei says the Watch 2 is smaller and more compact than the previous generation Huawei Watch. Other features of Huawei Watch 2 include touch control, intelligent speech recognition, and voice instructions that lets users interact with the watch via voice commands and reply to messages. The battery in Huawei Watch 2 is said to last for two days with regular use, up to 10 hours in ‘training mode’ and up to three weeks in ‘watch mode’.

