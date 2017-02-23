Huawei unveils Honor VR Camera, a clip-on 360-degree smartphone camera

Honor VR Camera can be attached to a smartphone’s USB port. Users will need to download the Insta360’s app to shoot, share pictures and videos. (Source: Insta360 blog) Honor VR Camera can be attached to a smartphone’s USB port. Users will need to download the Insta360’s app to shoot, share pictures and videos. (Source: Insta360 blog)

Huawei has partnered with Insta360 to develop a clip-on 360-degree smartphone camera. Huawei, at an event in Beijing on February 21, announced its Honor VR Camera. “We’re thrilled to partner with Huawei to grow the global community of 360-degree and VR creators. Like us, Huawei is committed to reinventing photography, and they believe in our products as the best way to introduce users to the future of the camera,” said JK Liu, founder and CEO of Insta360.

Huawei 360-degree allows 3K photography as well as livestreaming. The Chinese smartphone will start international sales of its Honor VR Camera soon. Insta360 has developed an app for the 360-degree camera that will allow users to capture, share and livestream the 360-degree content. Huawei hasn’t revealed details about the camera’s price or availability.

The clip-on 360 camera works with iOS and Android platforms. Honor VR Camera can be attached to a smartphone’s USB port. Users will need to download the Insta360’s app to shoot, share pictures and videos. There’s a purpose-built livestreaming features that enables 360-degree broadcasting on social platforms such as YouTube and Twitter. The company is currently testing 360 live support for Facebook.

Virtual Reality (VR) is the next big thing, and smartphone makers have started to realise this. Social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube have already rolled out support for 360 live degree videos. With a clip-on camera for smartphones such as Honor VR, livestreaming in 360 degree is likely to become easy.

Nokia stepped into virtual reality turf with Ozo, a spherical camera for VR. Nokia Ozo has been designed for making 3D movies and games that can be watched and played with virtual reality headsets. At Mobile World Congress (MWC) last year, Tim McDonough, senior vice president of marketing at Qualcomm Technologies Inc, had said, “Yes, mobile will however be the top content creation device for virtual reality.”

